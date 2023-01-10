IND vs SL: Virat Kohli's Death Stare To Hardik Pandya Brings Back Memories Of Rishabh Pant

There is hardly any dull moment in the match when Virat Kohli is on the field irrespective of the format and the opposition. During the 1st ODI, one such moment caught everyone's eye newly elected vice captain Hardik Pandya refused a double with the former captain on the other end.

It all happened in the 43rd over of the test match, when Kohli just nudged one towards the deep mid-wicket and was looking to complete a double. However, Pandya looked in no mood to run and stopped Kohli mid-way. Check out the stare here:

Virat Kohli's dead stare at Hardik Pandya as he denies a double that Kohli wanted. pic.twitter.com/7ee9mL6ETN — Aakash (@AakashAllen) January 10, 2023

The moment it caught everyone's attention, the image of Virat Kohli got viral on Twitter. Some even compared it to his stare that he gave to Rishabh Pant during the India vs Bangladesh test series which was another viral moment. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

@hardikpandya7 Its better u will come with a byrunner...Lazy 🤣 — Santhosh (@tweeetySanthosh) January 10, 2023

Hardik Pandya is only good at saying “THIS IS MY TEAM AND I CANNOT PERFORM”

Virat Kohli brought up his 45th ODI century in the game before getting out in the 49th over.