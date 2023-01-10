IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Smashes 45th Century, Equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI Milestone

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Virat Kohli smashed his 45th ODI hundred in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

India star player Virat Kohli equalled former legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record with his 45th ODI hundred. Kohli achieved the feat in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

With his 20th ODI century in India, Kohli has leveled with Tendulkar for most centuries on home soil. The veteran batter has 20 ODI centuries in India and now Kohli will have a chance to surpass him in the next match.

Before the match, Kohli was at the second spot for most ODI centuries in India, only behind Tendulkar. Former South Africa batter Hasim Amla is third on the list with 14 tons on home soil.

The 34-year-old showed fearless intent from the start of his innings and accumulated runs at a brisk pace. The former skipper also got lucky as he was dropped two times while reaching to his hundred.

Kohli took 102 matches to amass 20 ODI centuries on home soil while Tendulkar took 164 games to reach the milestone.

Kohli is the highest ODI run-getter among the active players. He stands at the sixth spot in the all-time run-getter list only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene.

In ODIs, Kohli is only behind Tendulkar on the list of most hundreds. The prolific batter has 45 centuries while the former cricketer smashed 49 tons in the format.

Kohli departed after scoring 113 runs off 87 balls in the game studded with six and 12 fours. His knock guided India to above 350-run mark after Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) laid the solid foundation with the 143-run opening wicket stand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opt to bowl.