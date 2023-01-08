IND vs SL: Twitterati Hail Rahul Tripathi As 'Intent Merchant' After Impactful Cameo In 3rd T20I, See Tweets

Rahul Tripathi's cameo certainly caught the attention of Indian cricket fans as the 33-year-old was hailed as another 'intent merchant' after Suryakumar Yadav.

By JE Sports Desk
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 10:43 AM IST
Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the 3rd T20 match (Image: ANI)

After an ordinary start in Pune, top-order batter Rahul Tripathi finally came to party with an entertaining cameo of 35 off 16 deliveries after the early departure of Ishan Kishan in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot. Tripathi, walked in to bat at No. 3 again, showed his attacking intent by hitting Theekshana for three fours in an over. He smashed five fours and two sixes in his blistering innings to give the much-needed impetus to Indian innings. He got out, cutely steer the ball to third man and found the fielder in the 6th over.

However, his cameo certainly caught the attention of Indian cricket fans as the 33-year-old was hailed as another 'intent merchant' after Suryakumar Yadav. Check out some reactions here:


Tripathi's innings ensured that India finished the Power-play at 53/2, which was good after they lost Ishan in the first over as Shubman Gill was batting steadily at the other. Chasing a huge total of 229, the Sri Lankan side was under tremendous pressure but openers Pathum Nissanka (15) and Kusal Mendis (23) gave Sri Lanka a solid start of 44 runs with a flurry of strokes against Indian fast bowlers. However, wickets kept falling at regular intervals as the visitors got bundled out for 137 in 16.4 overs.

Related Reads
