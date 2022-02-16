New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sri Lanka's tour of India that was slated to start from February 25th with the Test series, has undergone a revision. The BCCI on Tuesday announced a revised itinerary for the home series against Sri Lanka, confirming that the Twenty20 series will be played before the two Tests.

Originally, the two-Test series was planned before the T20s but the BCCI has made the change following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Paytm Sri Lanka Tour of India. Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23. Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala," a statement released by the BCCI said.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022: Revised Schedule here:

1st T20I - February 24, Lucknow

2nd T20I - February 26, Dharamsala

3rd T20I - February 27, Dharamsala

1st Test - March 4 to 8, Mohali

2nd Test - March 12 to 16, Benga

The first T20 will be played in Lucknow on February 25 before the teams travel up the hills to Dharamsala for second and third game on February 26 and 27.

"The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru," the statement further added.

The second Test against Sri Lanka will be played in Bengaluru from February 12-16 and will be a day-night affair. The last pink ball Test played in India, in Ahmedabad last, ended inside two days with England crumbling on a rank turner.

With the schedule announced for Sri Lanka series, the BCCI is expected to name the Test captain, a post that was left vacant in the wake of Kohli's unexpected resignation a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa.

Meanwhile, after giving a skip to his last Test, Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th game in Mohali from March 4-8.

Kohli ended his tenure as India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins, 11 draws, and 17 losses in 68 Tests.

(With PTI Inputs)

