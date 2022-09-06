IND Vs SL T20 Asia Cup Live Score: India Geared Up For Sri Lanka's Challenge In Super 4

-
05:51 PM
IND Vs SL Live Updates: Sri Lanka Eyeing Third Consecutive Win
"When it comes to Asian cricket, everyone talks about India-Pakistan games. But I don't mind the [lack of] big talk [around our team]. I would prefer to focus on the way we are playing," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.
-
05:29 PM
IND Vs SL Live Updates: Sri Lanka's Probable Playing XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
-
05:20 PM
IND Vs SL Live Updates: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
-
05:13 PM
IND Vs SL Live Updates: Sri Lanka Squad
Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.
-
05:05 PM
IND Vs SL Live Updates: India Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Hello and welcome to Dubai International Stadium for #TeamIndia's match against Sri Lanka. #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/7rZeC7ryEI— BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2022
-
04:30 PM
India Vs Sri Lanka, Pitch Report:
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has not been supportive of explosive batting in Asia Cup 2022, with most of the games producing first innings totals between 160-170. Spinners will unlikely get assistance from the wicket, but the pacers can get some seam movement and an extra bounce in the early stage of the game.
-
04:22 PM
India Vs Sri Lanka, Weather Forecast:
The temperature in Dubai will hover between 28 to 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, September 6, with a humidity level of 49 per cent. The wind speed will be around 11 km per hour, with a zero per cent chance of precipitation.
-
04:10 PM
IND Vs SL Live Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
'Bilateral Ties At New Heights': PM Modi After Meeting Sheikh Hasina As India, Bangladesh Sign 7 MoUsIndia
-
India
-
Cricket
-
Karan Johar Calls Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 'Cringy', Says 'It's For Guilty Pleasure Viewing'Entertainment
IND Vs SL T20 Asia Cup Live Score: India Geared Up For Sri Lanka's Challenge In Super 4
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:51 PM IST
The most successful team of the Asia Cup will today step out to play a crucial match in their title defence journey against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium. The seven time continental cup champions will take on Islanders in the Super 4 clash and will hope to extend their stay in the UAE. Rohit Sharma and his company has to do extraordinary things in order to contain the Lankan team. Dasun Shanaka-led side is confident enough to defeat any team after two back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the tournament. After starting their tournament on a bad note against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka fought hard to earn a Super 4 spot and then defeated Afghanistan in their second round clash. On the other hand, India had lost against Pakistan in their last match by five wickets after defeating them in their opening game of the tournament. Indian batter have shown great carnage in the continental cup so far but bowlers lack rhythm in vital moments of the game. Indian bowlers need to pull up their socks in order to remain in contest.