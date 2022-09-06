IND Vs SL T20 Asia Cup Live Score: India Geared Up For Sri Lanka's Challenge In Super 4

The most successful team of the Asia Cup will today step out to play a crucial match in their title defence journey against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium. The seven time continental cup champions will take on Islanders in the Super 4 clash and will hope to extend their stay in the UAE. Rohit Sharma and his company has to do extraordinary things in order to contain the Lankan team. Dasun Shanaka-led side is confident enough to defeat any team after two back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the tournament. After starting their tournament on a bad note against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka fought hard to earn a Super 4 spot and then defeated Afghanistan in their second round clash. On the other hand, India had lost against Pakistan in their last match by five wickets after defeating them in their opening game of the tournament. Indian batter have shown great carnage in the continental cup so far but bowlers lack rhythm in vital moments of the game. Indian bowlers need to pull up their socks in order to remain in contest.