IND vs SL: Sanju Samson Ruled Out Of Remainder Of T20I Series; Jitesh Sharma Named Replacement

India batsman Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka here on Thursday due to a knee injury. He hurt his knee while fielding in the series opener in Mumbai, which India won by two runs on Tuesday. He was dismissed cheaply in the India innings.

"Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," BCCI said in its release.

Earlier, Samson stayed back in Mumbai to get some scans and now it has been revealed that he is being replaced by Jitesh Sharma.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," BCCI said.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as a replacement for Sanju Samson," the release said.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener. Now, India will play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on 5th January 2023

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.