IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma On Withdrawing Run-out Appeal Against Shanaka, 'Not Something We Thought Of'

Rohit Sharma was a happy skipper as India pulled off a 67-run win in the 1st ODI in a high scoring encounter against Sri Lanka. This match had almost every ingrediant of an incredible win - 100 plus partnerships, Virat Kohli's century. However, in the middle of all this, there was one incident which caught everyone's eye - Mohammed Shami's attempt to run-out Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end in the 49th over.

"There are some areas we need to look at as a group and again it's a team sport. No, I mean I had no idea Shami did that. Again, he's batting on 98 and the way he batted was brilliant. Cannot get him out like that and wanted to get him out the way we wanted to get him out. Hats off to him," Rohit said.

This kind of dismissal is infamously also known as 'Mankading'. It has been a major talking point as many still feel it goes against the spirit of cricket. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) made the run out at non-striker’s end legal last year, the run-out at the non-striker's end still raises eyebrows whenever takes place.

Though India ticked all boxes in the run-fest at Guwahati, they will be concerned with the inability to bowl out Sri Lanka after reducing them to 206/8 in 37.5 overs.

"We started off really well and to get that total was a great effort from all the batters. The platform was set to come out and play freely. I thought we could've bowled slightly better, but don't want to be too critical of it although the dew was not so much. We bowled well as a unit and if you want to win games like this, everyone has to come to the party," Rohit added in the post-match presentation.