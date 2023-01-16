IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Lack of Hundreds Should Be Talked About In The Same Space As Virat Kohli, Says Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is someone who hardly minces his words when it comes to Indian cricket team. The 41-year-old is part of the commentary panel for the recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka series. After the first innings, Gambhir was not happy with Rohit Sharma missing out on a big innings after getting a start (42 off 49 balls).

He insisted that the Indian captain lack of form should be talked about in the same space as Virat Kohli.

"I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn't get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot,” said Gambhir.

Rohit started his year on an impactful note with a quickfire 67-ball 83 in the first ODI, which India won by 67 runs. He looked in immaculate form in Thiruvananthapuram as well.

“It's not you didn't get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit's game from the last World Cup. He used to get those big 100s, this time he's looking in good form, he's hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup,” the ex-cricketer added.

Next up for India is three ODIs against New Zealand, starting from Wednesday in Hyderabad. "We'll get there and see and there will be a change in combination from what we saw today. We want to work as we did in this series to get the result we want," stated Rohit after the match.