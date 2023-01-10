IND vs SL: Netizens Applaud Virat Kohli On His 45th ODI Century As He Celebrates In Style | Watch

India star batter Virat Kohli got the occasion to celebrate as he smashed his 45th ODI century in the first game against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

This was Kohli's consecutive hundreds in ODIs after he broke the century deadlock (in the format) in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

He broke many records in the match including becoming the fastest batter to reach 12, 500 runs in the ODIs. Kohli reached the milestone in his 266th match.

Former India skipper also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most ODI tons in India. Kohli took 102 matches to amass 20 ODI centuries on home soil while Tendulkar took 164 games to reach the milestone.

Kohli is the highest ODI run-getter among the active players. He stands at the sixth spot in the all-time run-getter list only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene.

"I have had bit of a break, and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for the home season to start. The openers allowed me to get into the game and I tried to keep my strike rate in check. I was happy I was able to maintain the tempo and we finished with 370. I would take those (dropped chances) any day. Luck plays a big part, you need to thank god on such evenings," Kohli said at the innings break.

Netizens took to Twitter to celebrate Kohli's century:

Classy cold celebration from Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/uJhNojEiMy — leishaa ✨ (@katyxkohli17) January 10, 2023

Virat Kohli in ODI Cricket:



•Matches - 266

•Innings - 257

•Runs - 12584

•Average - 57.72

•Hundreds - 45

•Fifties - 64

•Strike rate - 93.25



The GOAT!! pic.twitter.com/PvjxnaEiQu — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 10, 2023

Fifty by Virat Kohli in 47 balls - the King starts the new year with a great fifty. pic.twitter.com/cqwNYtxz0Q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2023

Virat Kohli scored 113 in just 87 balls with 12 fours and a six. A tremendous start to the year by the King, an absolute giant of the format.



Well played, King! pic.twitter.com/KAUs00jJFz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2023

Everytime Virat Kohli takes a break he comes back refreshed and bats like a dream. He should be used sporadically before the WC. This is the Kohli india needs, to have a good chance at going the distance in WC2023. #ViratKohli #INDvsSL — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 10, 2023

Kohli's century guided India to 373/7 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also contributed 83 and 70 runs respectively. For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha scalped three wickets.