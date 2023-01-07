India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: Dilshan Madushanka Scalps Ishan Kishan For 1

India vs Sri Lanka 2023, 3rd T20I IND vs SL Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The series is leveled at 1-1.





India will face a tough decision on whether to continue with Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel after the minimal performance in the last game. Ruturaj Gaikwad is also another player who is building pressure on Shubman Gill.





On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to script history with a win at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.





India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.









Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.



