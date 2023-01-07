India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: Dilshan Madushanka Scalps Ishan Kishan For 1

-
07:15 PM
IND vs SL T20 Live Score: Rahul Tripathi Joins Gill
Rahul Tripathi joins Shubman Gill in the middle after the dismissal of Kishan. India 22/1 after 3 overs.
-
07:13 PM
IND vs SL T20 Live Score: Ishan Kishan Back To Pavilion
Ishan Kishan departs for 1 in the first over. Dilshan Madushanka gets the breakthrough for Sri Lanka.
-
06:55 PM
IND vs SL T20 Live Score: Dasun Shanka At TOSS
"We would have batted first as well. We wanted to set the tone upfront. We will approach the same way in this game - one change for us, Avishka Fernando replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa," said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.
-
06:54 PM
IND vs SL T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya At TOSS
"We'll bat first. Looks like a good track, the last time we played here, the ball did a bit, we might get more swing in the night. I don't drag things (speaking about the last match), we just need to focus on playing good cricket in this game. We were not at our best in the last game, but we still stretched the match until the end. No changes for us," said Hardik Pandya.
-
06:41 PM
IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live: Avishka Fernando replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
-
06:40 PM
IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live: India remain unchanged
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
-
06:34 PM
IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live: INDIA To BAT FIRST!
India skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bat against Sri Lanka in the final and third T20I of the series in Rajkot.
-
06:24 PM
IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live: Pitch Report!
There is a greenish tinge of grass, but that will only allow the ball to come onto the bat nicely. There is a bit of tackiness and the side winning the toss might want to bowl first. It's a good pitch, but don't think it is a high-scoring ground nor is it bouncy and pacy, dew might not be a factor, reckon Deep Dasgupta and Kumar Sangakkara, in their pitch report.
-
06:22 PM
IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live: TOSS Just Minutes Away!
The toss will take place at 6:30 PM, less than 10 minutes from now.
A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Z7IOGO0BS— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2023
-
06:21 PM
IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
