New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday registered his name in history books after the majestic unbeaten-innings of 175 runs against Sri Lanka on day 2 of the opening Test at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The quintessential innings by Jadeja took his name above Cricketing legend Kapil Dev's name who held the record of highest score by an Indian batsman batting at number 7. Kapil Dev had amassed 163 runs against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 1986 and held the record for long 35 years.

The classy and authoritarian innings by Sir Jadeja also made the only third Indian batter to score 150 and plus while batting at number 7. Besides Jadeja, Kapil Dev and Rishabh Pant had scored more than 150 runs batting at number 7. Rishabh Pant had scored an unbeaten 159 against Australia in Sydney in 2019.

Ravindra Jadeja's career-best, an unbeaten 175, led the way for India to declare at a mammoth 574/8 in 129.2 overs on day two of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Saturday. Just as one wondered if Jadeja would reach his maiden double hundred in Tests with the ease he batted throughout his knock, Rohit Sharma signalled for declaration and umpires signalled for early tea.

The session began with Jayant Yadav trying to defend on the front foot but was undone by Vishwa Fernando getting to move the ball away from him and nicked to first slip. Jadeja, continuing on from unbeaten 102 at lunch, was lucky in a pull escaping the stumps for a boundary off Fernando.

Fernando came further under attack from Jadeja as the left-hander took successive boundaries through the off-side. Jadeja then went after Lasith Embuldeniya, dancing down the pitch to hit a six down the ground followed by sweeping twice for back-to-back fours to take India's total past 500.

Just after Jadeja reached the three-figure mark and took out his trademark sword celebration, Rajasthan Royals, where Warne and Jadeja were together for the inaugural IPL win in 2008, tweeted, "100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You've made him proud."In 2017, Jadeja, quoted as saying in Sportstar, had spoken about his brush with Warne and the 'rockstar' term coined for him in 2008.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan