IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya Priceless Reaction On Arshdeep Singh's No-ball Goes Viral | Watch

IT was an enthralling game of cricket between India and Sri Lanka as the visitors came out victorius at the end 2nd T20I by 16 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune to level the series 1-1. Indian bowlers had a horrible day in the field as they leaked too many runs in the death overs to help Sri Lanka reach 206/6 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh, who replaced Harshal Patel in the playing 11, bowled 5 no-balls in the match.

During the match, skipper Hardik Pandya was spotted expressing disappointment with Arshdeep's no ball in the 18th over and the video got viral instantly. Check out the video here:

In the batting department, half centuries from vice captain Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36 balls) and Axar Patel (65 from 31 balls) were spectacular, however, went in vain as Dasun Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha bowled expectionally well in death overs to seal it for their side. Chasing the total, India lost openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the second over to Kasun Rajitha.

If that was not enough debutant Rahul Tripathi sneaked one to Kusal Mendis off Dilshan Madhushanaka in the next over before skipper Hardik Pandya departed an over later as India slumped to 34 for 4 in 4.4 overs. Surya and Deepak Hooda tried to stabilise the innings with a hard-fought 23-run partnership but with the asking rate creeping up, the latter departed in search of a big shot, caught by Dhananjaya de Silva off Hasarnaga de Silva as India lost half of their side for 57.

India and Sri Lanka will face each other for the series decider to be played on Saturday at Rajkot.