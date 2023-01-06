IND vs SL: Gautam Gambhir Blasts Arshdeep Singh After 2nd T20I Defeat, Says No-Balls NOT Acceptable

Arshdeep had missed the white-ball series against Bangladesh and his last competitive game was against New Zealand in November 2022. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was at his critical best after Team India suffered a 16-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Gambhir, who is part of the commentary panel for the ongoing T20 series, came down heavily on Arshdeep Singh for bowling 5 no-balls in his 4-over spell which powered Sri Lanka to 206/6 from nowhere.

"Imagine seven balls, it's like bowling more than 21 overs. Everyone bowls bad balls or plays bad shots but it's about the rhythm. If you are coming after an injury, you should not be playing an international game."

Gambhir blamed the lack of match practice for Arshdeep's rhythm issues. He further explained.

"You should be going to domestic cricket and getting your rhythm back because no-balls are not acceptable. Whoever is injured and there is a long layoff, he has to go back to domestic cricket, bowl 15-20 overs, come back and then play an international game, and that was squarely seen when Arshdeep Singh was struggling with his rhythm."

"As I just mentioned, you can have a shocker. Fielders can have a shocker, batters can play bad shots, bowlers can bowl those shocking deliveries but this thing is not acceptable. You might be doing it in the nets, during the practice sessions, that's the reason you do it in the match as well."

"So it's up to the bowling coach to probably work on that as well because you have got to be harsh in the practice sessions. You just can't blame something else. Yes, it is tough for the captain to set fields. Seven no-balls and imagine conceding 30-odd runs in those seven balls was a massive difference."

Arshdeep had missed the white-ball series against Bangladesh and his last competitive game was against New Zealand in November 2022. He also missed the first T20I against Sri Lanka played at Wankhede.