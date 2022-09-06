IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Monumental Task For India To Hold Spirited Sri Lanka In Super 4

As the ongoing Asia Cup is inching towards final stage, the matches are becoming more intense and fierce. The Super 4 stage of the tournament is all you need to over come to play the summit clash. India have lost their first Super 4 game against Pakistan by five wickets at Dubai International Stadium. In hope to stay in the competition, India need to outclass Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 game. If India lose today's match their stay in the continental cup will rely on others as only top two teams will feature in the final.

Before last game, India were undefeated in the tournament after wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in Group A matches. India have all the arsenals to thrash any reputed side in the world cricket but lack on consistency from bowling line-up is a major setback for Men in Blue. India lost the last match due to frail bowling after batters posted a target of 182 to win for Pakistan. India's bowling spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave 40 runs off his 4 overs including 19 from his final (19th over of the innings) over at the crucial juncture of the match which shifted the momentum towards Pakistan as only 7 were needed from the last over.

Hardik Pandya, who was filling in as fifth bowler, and Yuzvendra Chahal both leaked more than 40 runs in their four overs spell. Only Arshdeep SIngh and Ravi Bishnoi were economical for India in the match against Pakistan.

Apart from bowling, India dropped a catch which also affected the result of the blockbuster clash. However, these are not long lasting concerns for India as the team will star with a fresh approach against Sri Lanka.

The return of form of the top-three and Pandya's mature handling of intense situations are the biggest strength of India in the competition so far.

On the other hand, Dasun Shanka-led side is capable of turning any game into their favour with an all-round effort. Sri Lanka have won their last two matches while chasing above 175 against Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively. Sri lanka don't have any big names in their squad but they have enough team performers to win any game for them. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are the reliable middle-order batters for the Islanders.

The bowling department is not doing great for Sri Lanka as they have conceded almost above 180 in both the matches they bowled first. Sri Lanka lack match-winner bowlers in their attack barring Wanindu Hasaranga.

In the last series against Sri Lanka, India have whitewashed them at home in the three-match T20I series earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see how many changes India will bring in their final Super 4 game.