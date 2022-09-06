Asia Cup 2022: India Stare At Super 4 Exit After Losing Thriller Against Sri Lanka

Half-centuries by Kusal Mendis (57) and Pathum Nisssanka (52) followed by quickfire late knocks by Dasun Shanaka 33* off 18 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa 25* off 17 helped Sri Lanka to defeat India by six wickets in a thrilling Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

India's hope of playing in the final take a back seat after losing two of their Super 4 games in the competition. India will now rely on others for their participation in the summit clash.

It was a last match like situation for India as Arshdeep had only 7 runs to defend off his last over. In the 19th over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked 14 runs from his last over of the spell after being hit for two fours by Shanka.

Chasing 174, Sri Lanka got off to a fine start as openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hit several boundaries and sixes. They helped their side to cross 50-run mark in 5.2 overs. After the end of powerplay, Sri Lanka were 57/0, with Kusal Mendis (24*) and Pathum Nissanka (33*).

Both the openers continued to punish the Indian bowlers and survived two successive run-out attempts in the ninth over. Meanwhile, Nissanka brought up his sixth half-century.

At the end of 10 overs, Sri Lanka were at 89/0, with Nissanka (50*) and Kusal Mendis (39*). The 97-run stand between both was broken when Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Nissanka for 52 off 37 balls. The batter was caught by Rohit Sharma at a backward point while attempting a reverse sweep.



Three balls later, Charith Asalanka was dismissed by Chahal after being caught by Suryakumar Yadav. Sri Lanka were at 97/2.

Kusal carried on his good start and converted it into a half-century. He was joined by Danushka Gunathilaka.The duo kept the scoreboard running and helped the side cross the 100-run mark in 12.3 overs.

Indian spinners continued their good show in the match, with Ravichandran Ashwin striking this time. He dismissed Gunathilaka for 1 of seven balls after he was caught by KL Rahul at long-off while attempting to go big.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was next up on crease. Chahal got the third wicket of the match, dismissing Kusal for 57 off 37 balls after trapping him leg before wicket. With the score reading 110/4, SL looked in trouble.



Dasun Shanaka joined Bhanuka. At the end of 15 overs, Sri Lanka's score read 120/4, with Rajapaksha (7*) and Shanaka (2*). Bhanuka hit two pressure-removing sixes and at the end of 16 overs the score was 132/4.

Sri Lanka needed 42 off the last 24 balls. The duo started to build another stand to revive their side's fortunes and they needed 33 in 18 balls.

Hardik delivered the next over for Team India. Sri Lanka's run flow did not end and the equation at the end of the over was 21 runs in 12 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to deliver the next over. He conceded 14 runs that included two wides and Sri Lanka only needed seven runs of the final over.

Arshdeep came to deliver the final over and bowled some tight yorkers. However, there was not much to defend and Sri Lanka won by six wickets with Shanaka (33*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) on the fifth ball of the over.

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with 3/34 while Ashwin also took a wicket.

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma's fierce 72 off 41 balls studded with 4 sixes and 6 fours helped India to post 173 in 20 overs after being asked to bat.

India lost KL Rahul (6) and in-form Virat Kohli (0) early in the game. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit had a 97-run partnership from 58 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne bagged Rohit for 72. India then lost Suryakumar for 34 runs. Things got bad for India after they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya dismissed after scoring 17 runs apiece.

In the end, R Ashwin remained unbeaten for 15 runs off 7 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowler with three wickets while Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka bagged two wickets each.