IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Quality Practice Sessions After Match Winning Ton In Rajkot

Flamboyant T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to be in the form of his life as he guided India to another power-packed win by 91 runs in the series deciding 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. The newly elected vice-captain revealed how he likes to put pressure on himself when he is preparing for a game.

"It's really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it's about doing quality practice sessions. You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly," said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.

Suryakumar's knock of 112 off just 51 deliveries featuring 7 boundaries and 9 sixes made the difference for the hosts. The stylish batter also spoke about his shot selections during a game.

"Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer," he said.

Asked about the head coach Rahul Dravid's advice for him, Suryakumar said," He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy and tells me to express myself.

Skipper Hardik Pandya also praised Surya, saying that the batter has been surprising everyone with his every innings.

"I think he (SKY) has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I'd be disheartened on seeing his batting," said Pandya.

"You don't need to tell him anything, he knows what to do. If there is any situation where he is unsure, we have our chats but more often than not, he knows what to do," he added.