IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Rahul Dravid's Cheeky Remark On Suryakumar Yadav's Match Winning Ton Is Unmissable | Watch

IN a candid conversation with India's T20 vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Rahul Dravid was full of praise for his match-winning knock (112 off 51 balls) in the series deciding 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka. The 49-year-old also quipped about Suryakumar 'never' watched him bat as a kid.

"I have someone here with me, who I am sure, as a young kid, didn't watch me bat. And I hope you did," Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI.tv. To which the star batter replied, "I did".

Check out an excerpt from the video interview here:

SKY finished an unbeaten century laced with nine sixes and seven maximums in his match-winning knock which helped India beat Sri Lanka by 91-runs in the third and final T20 to clinch an impressive 2-1 series win over Island nation.

Dravid further asked SKY, "Surya, exceptional. The form that you have been in - every time I think I have not seen a better T20 innings, you show us something even better. Of all these innings that you have played over the last year that I have had the privilege of watching and enjoying, can you pick one or two that is the best?"

Suryakumar replied: "Actually, I enjoyed batting in all the difficult situations where I went into bat. I actually can't pick any one innings. It is actually difficult for me to pick any one innings. I just enjoyed myself, whatever I did in the last one year. I have been doing the same thing again. As I said before as well, I just try and enjoy and express myself as much as possible. In those difficult situations, teams try to pull the game off. I try to take the game on. If it works well for me and the team, I'm happy."

SKY's unbeaten ton in Rajkot was his third in the T20 International in seven months, making him the first player in history to score three T20I centuries as a middle-order batter.