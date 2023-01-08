IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Rahul Dravid's Cheeky Remark On Suryakumar Yadav's Match Winning Ton Is Unmissable | Watch

SKY's unbeaten ton in Rajkot was his third in the T20 International in seven months, making him the first player in history to score three T20I centuries as a middle-order batter.

By JE Sports Desk
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 11:55 AM IST
Rahul Dravid and Suryakumar Yadav sharing a lighter moment after 3rd T20I Win (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

IN a candid conversation with India's T20 vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Rahul Dravid was full of praise for his match-winning knock (112 off 51 balls) in the series deciding 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka. The 49-year-old also quipped about Suryakumar 'never' watched him bat as a kid.

"I have someone here with me, who I am sure, as a young kid, didn't watch me bat. And I hope you did," Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI.tv. To which the star batter replied, "I did".

Check out an excerpt from the video interview here:

SKY finished an unbeaten century laced with nine sixes and seven maximums in his match-winning knock which helped India beat Sri Lanka by 91-runs in the third and final T20 to clinch an impressive 2-1 series win over Island nation.

Dravid further asked SKY, "Surya, exceptional. The form that you have been in - every time I think I have not seen a better T20 innings, you show us something even better. Of all these innings that you have played over the last year that I have had the privilege of watching and enjoying, can you pick one or two that is the best?"

Suryakumar replied: "Actually, I enjoyed batting in all the difficult situations where I went into bat. I actually can't pick any one innings. It is actually difficult for me to pick any one innings. I just enjoyed myself, whatever I did in the last one year. I have been doing the same thing again. As I said before as well, I just try and enjoy and express myself as much as possible. In those difficult situations, teams try to pull the game off. I try to take the game on. If it works well for me and the team, I'm happy."

