IND vs SL 3rd T20I Preview: Spirited India Eye Series Win Against Reigning Asia Cup Champions

Before the 2nd T20 match, India captain Hardik Pandya stressed on the fact that he will back the young players and he might even lose some matches in the process. After the 2nd T20I, he will be under enormous pressure to follow the process as the series now stands at 1-1. The decider will be a tester for the 30-year-old against a rejuvenated Sri Lankan side under the charismatic Dasun Shanaka who has developed a liking to Indian bowlers over the past matches.

Even the head coach Rahul Dravid is trusting the process and called the 2nd T20I as one off game. "The young kids will have games like this at times, and I think we all need to be patient with them, (but) we need to be understanding that games like this can't happen," Dravid said.

"I think as they're learning, it's tough. It's not easy learning in international cricket. You have to learn on the job. I think we're going to have to have a little bit of patience with these guys," he added.

On the batting front, the top order, once again, failed to provide a solid start. Shubman Gill succumbed to his second successive failure in the series and would be eager to capitalise on the opportunities in hand like Rahul Tripathi, who too perished cheaply in his debut game.

It was the second instance of the top-order collapse in the series.

But despite half the team returning to the dugout under 60 runs, it was heartening to see India still go for chase as Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav almost pulled off the impossible. In Axar, India have found a reliable like for like replacement of Ravindra Jadeja.

The team is expected to give its core more games to form lethal combinations as the team prepares for life beyond Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game. India is unlikely to make any changes for the series decider with head coach Dravid asserting "we are not going to be chopping and changing people too much."