Dharamsala | Jagran Sports Desk: India registered a 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series. This was India's third successive whitewash under captain Rohit Sharma. Dharamsala T20I was also India's 12th consecutive victory in T20-international. India also went past New Zealand to script a massive home record with the win with 40th victory at home, the highest by a country in the shortest format. India went past New Zealand (39 wins) to top the list of best international T20I sides on home soil.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma