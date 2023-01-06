IND vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs Sri Lanka: Captain, VC, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Rajkot 7:00 PM IST Jan 07, Saturday

India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid have come in support of young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh after he bowled five no-balls and conceded 37 runs in two overs in India's 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series here.

The young cricketer will certainly look to rectify his mistakes ahead of the 3rd T20I as hosts will look to maintain their T20I series win streak against the Lankan Lions under the ferocious Dasun Shanaka.

TOSS – The 3rd T20I match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – January 07, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajkot.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Keepers – Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav(VC), Pathum Nissanka, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Shivam Mavi, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Full Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.