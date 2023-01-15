IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs Sri Lanka: Captain, VC, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match At Thiruvananthapuram 1:30 PM IST Jan 15, Sunday

By JE Sports Desk
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:57 AM IST
Minute Read
Indian and Sri Lankan players at the end of 1st ODI. (Image: ANI)

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Though India have already clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka by winning the first two matches in Guwahati and Kolkata, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming for a clean sweep at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday.

For Sri Lanka, who have been outwitted in the matches at Guwahati and Kolkata despite showing some fight, ending the tour on a high with a victory will be on their minds.

Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.

TOSS – The 3rd ODI match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1 PM IST.

LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Toss Scheduled At 1 PM IST
Time – January 15, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando (vc)

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga 

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav
 
Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

