New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India will play their second Test match against Sri Lanka from March 12, Wednesday at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will start at 2:00 pm and will be telecasted on Star Sports. Hosts India had comfortably won the first Test, riding high on all-rounder Jadeja's fantastic 175 and a 5 wicket haul. 34-year-old Rohit Sharma-led Team India had defeated Lankans by an innings and 222 runs in the Mohali Test. Now, to maintain their unbeaten streak against the Islanders at home, India would be eyeing a clean sweep in the upcoming Test match.

Here's everything from the Pitch report, Dream XI predictions, probable playing XI of both sides:

Pitch Report

The pitch in M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore in the upcoming test might assist the pacers. However, the spinners can also get help in the latter part of the game.

Weather forecast

The weatherman has predicted that days will be sunny in the duration of the five days. On Wednesday the temperature will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark and humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Dream XI Predictions: Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Axar Patel, Suranga Lakmal, Mohammed Shami, Lasith Embuldeniya, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja

Probable Playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne

Posted By: Ashita Singh