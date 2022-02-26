Dharamsala | Jagran Sports Desk: India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the picturesque Dharamsala on Saturday to take unbeatable 2-0 lead. Shreyas Iyer hit a fifty while important knocks from from Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja managed to put together right numbers on score board.

After quick fall of both openers, captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, Shreyas and Samson steadied the Indian side before Jadeja made conclusive hits with an unbeaten 45.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma