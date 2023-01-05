IND vs SL 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs Sri Lanka: Captain, VC, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match At MCA, Pune 7:00 PM IST Jan 05, Thursday

Indian players celebrate a dismissal during the 1st T20 match against Sri Lanka in the Sri Lanka tour of India 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

New Delhi: India won a last-ball thriller against Sri Lanka by two runs in the opening T20I at Wankhede while defending a below-par score and skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward.

The Indian T20 cupboard is brimming with talent with players likes Ruturaj and Rahul Tripathi cooling their heels in the dugout. It is expected that both Gill and Ishan Kishan will get all three games in the series and an impactful Powerplay will also give the batters coming down the order more confidence to play fearless cricket.

With Sanju Samson ruled out of the entire T20 series, Punjab Kings wicket keeper batter Jitesh Sharma has been called in as replacement. However, it will be highly unlikely that Sharma will debut ahead of Rahul Tripathi waiting for his chance.

Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.

TOSS – The 2nd T20I match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – January 05, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Keepers – Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan (vc)

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Pathum Nissanka, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik