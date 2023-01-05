IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Axar Patel's Fifty In Vain As Sri Lanka Beat India To Level Series

Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav smashed late fifties but failed to drag their side over the line as Sri Lanka defeat India by 16 runs in the second T20I to level the series 1-1 at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

The decider of the three-match series will be played in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Put into bat, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56 not out) and Kusal Mendis (53) scored sizzling fifties to power Sri Lanka to an imposing 206 for 6.

Chasing a 200-plus target, the hosts' top-order crumbled under pressure before Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) ignited Indian hopes with a 91-run partnership.

However, once the partnership was broken the hosts couldn't get over the line.

Earlier, openers Mendis (53) and Pathum Nissanka (33) shared a 80-run stand to give Sri Lanka a solid start.

The visitors then lost momentum as Indian bowlers, led by pace sensation Umran Malik (3/48), picked a flurry of wickets.

However, Shanaka (56 not out) and Charith Asalanka (37) managed to take their side over the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 206/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 53, Dasun Shanaka 56 not out; Umran Malik 3/48) defeat India 190/8 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 65, Suryakumar Yadav 51; Kasun Rajitha 2/22) by 16 runs.