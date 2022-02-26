New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian cricket team is leading in the T-20 series against Sri Lanka 1-0, with Rohit Sharma-led boys set to go against Sri Lankans in Dharamsala. The team will be aiming to win the second T-20 match to clinch the series. In the last T-20 series, Team India secured a terrific sweep against West Indies, following which India became the number one T-20 team in the world.

In the first match, India had defeated Sri Lanka with Ishan Kishan beginning the attack with bat from the Indian side. Sanju Samson too was given a chance in the playing-11. Before the major game between the two sides, know some important aspects of the match.

When will the second T20I will be played between India and Sri Lanka?

The second T20I will be played between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, 26 February.

Ind V SL, 2nd T20I: Venue

The match venue will be the picturesque Dharamsala. It will be played at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium.

Ind V SL 2nd T20I: Match timings

The second T20I will be played, starting from 6:30 PM.

Ind V SL 2nd T20I: Where to watch?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be watched live on Star Sports network. The livestreaming of the match can also be viewed on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team," stated an official statement.

India's T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Sri Lanka's T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara

Posted By: Mukul Sharma