Mohali | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batter Virat Kohli on Friday played his 100th Test at the PCA Stadium in Mohali and joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to achieve this feat. With today's match, Kohli became the 13th Indian to play 100 matches in the longest format of the game. Kohli played a knock of 45 runs in 76 deliveries hitting 5 boundaries before his stumps were knocked out by Sri Lanka off-spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. During his innings, Kohli also completed 8,000 runs in Test cricket to become the sixth Indian batter to reach the milestone.

However, what was more interesting and amusing than Kohli's 100th Test match, was a prediction by a Twitter user who had speculated that Kohli will be dismissed on 45 in his 100th Test match. The user, who goes by the name shruti #100, predicted Kohli's dismissal 13 hours ago and even said that Kohli will pretend to be shocked and will nod his head when Embuldeniya will knock off his stumps.

Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022

And to everyone's shock, the way Kohli got dismissed today looks like the picture visualisation of the prediction. Even Virendra Sehwag could not resist retweeting the shocking prediction and wrote, "Wow", while sharing the tweet.

Watch Kohli's dismissal here:

IND vs SL 2022, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Wicket https://t.co/98vLm5CVAz — Talib Khan (@TalibKKhan7) March 4, 2022

Basking in the glory of becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests, Virat Kohli on Friday said he wants the "next generation" to take inspiration from the fact he could achieve the milestone despite playing in all three formats through a grueling international schedule.

"In present-day cricket, with the amount of cricket we play with three formats and the IPL, the only takeaway, if the next generation can take from my Test career, is that I was able to strive through and play the purest format of the game and get to 100 Test matches," Kohli said after being felicitated by head coach Rahul Dravid before the match this morning.

