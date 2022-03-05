New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday proved why he is called 'Sir Jadeja' as he completed his second Test hundred taking the hosts to massive first-innings total against Sri Lanka on the second day of the opening Test at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Jadeja brought out his trademark celebration, twirling his bat like a sword, after completing his century with a single to add to his previous hundred that came against West Indies at home in 2018.

Jadeja's emphatic century was studded with 17 boundaries and two sixes. At the time of publishing this article, the 33-year-old all-rounder was playing at 161 in 218 deliveries. At the same time, India has so far made massive 541 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Supporting Jadeja, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also scored a gorgeous 61 off 82 deliveries stitching a 130-run partnership with Jadeja.

It was a session where Jadeja and Ashwin made merry with the bat while Sri Lanka, with a bowler short, looked tired and bereft of ideas. However, Ashwin's wicket was the only success for Sri Lanka in the first session and it came shortly before the lunch interval when the right-hander edged behind Suranga Lakmal while attempting a hook shot.

A minute's silence was observed before the start of play for Australian greats Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who both died on Friday. Jadeja began the session by raising his half-century with a back-foot drive slapped through covers for a boundary off Suranga Lakmal. Whenever Sri Lanka bowlers gave width, Jadeja was quick to pounce on them and send the ball to the boundary rope.

When Sri Lanka tried to shift from width to straight lines, it was all too straight for Jadeja to easily swat through the leg-side. Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, took his time before he got going with boundaries through point and cover off Vishwa Fernando. Jadeja and Ashwin were in cruise mode, unperturbed by a Sri Lanka bowling attack that won't have the services of Lahiru Kumara for the rest of the match.

The only signs of discomfort in Jadeja's innings, which was studded with 17 fours and 2 sixes so far, came when he received some treatment on his right wrist. Sri Lanka will also have to contend with Jadeja's left-arm spin and Ashwin's off-spin when they come out to bat with the pitch expected to offer turn as the game progresses.

