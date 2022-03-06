New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday took his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket to clean up Sri Lanka for just 174 in the first innings of the Mohali Test. Jadeja achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka as he took five wickets in the first innings. Earlier, the left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 175 to help India post a 450+ score against Sri Lanka.

Jadeja has now joined the elite list of cricketers with 150+runs in and a five-wicket haul at 6th spot. The list features veteran players such as Vinoo Mankad (184 & 5/196) v Eng 1952, Denis Atkinson (219 & 5/56) v Aus 1955, Polly Umrigar (172* & 5/107) v WI 1962, Gary Sobers (174 & 5/41) v Eng 1966, Mushtaq Mohammad (201 & 5/49) v NZ 1973 and Ravindra Jadeja (175* & 5/41) v SL 2022.

Jadeja had put 175 runs, his career-best in Test cricket in the first innings of India vs Srilanka. Jadeja put on a stand of 130 with overnight partner Ashwin, who made 61, to help India notch up a hefty total on the scoreboard. He recorded his second Test century before lunch, surpassing his previous best of 100 not out.

Meanwhile, in the first innings of the first test, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174, handing India a lead of 400 runs and the hosts enforced the follow-on.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 138/4 in the first innings, overnight batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added 53 runs more to the total, and this saw Nissanka going past his half-century. India finally got the breakthrough in the 58th over as Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Asalanka (29).

Niroshan Dickwella (2) failed to impress with the bat and he managed to score just 2 before being sent to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja. In the same over, Jadeja removed Suranga Lakmal (0) and Sri Lanka was reduced to 164/7.

Posted By: Ashita Singh