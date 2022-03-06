New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday broke Kapil Dev's record by taking 435 Test wickets to become India's 2nd highest wicket-taker in Test matches after Anil Kumble. He achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka.

The 35-year-old Ashwin began the match with 430 scalps and claimed two wickets in the first innings before adding three more in the second essay to cross Kapil's mark.

Earlier, Kapil Dev had managed the feat in 131 matches. The legendary Anil Kumble tops the chart with 619 scalps which he claimed in 132 matches.

Ashwin drew level with Kapil when he took the wicket of Pathum Nissanka during Sri Lanka's second innings. He later dismissed Charith Asalanka to get his 435th wicket and achieve the milestone.

In the first innings, he had registered figures of 2/49, helping the hosts take a mammoth 400-run lead.

Ashwin is the fourth Indian bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. He also became the ninth highest Test wicket-taker of all time, moving past New Zealand great Richard Hadlee (431) and Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (433) as well, apart from Kapil.

Only four Indian bowlers -- Kumble, Ashwin, Kapil, and Harbhajan Singh -- have taken more than 400 wickets in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had asked Sri Lanka to follow-on after dismissing them for 174, 400 runs adrift of India's first-innings score of 574 for eight, the visitors were in trouble again after Lahiru Thirimanne became Ashwin's 433rd victim.

Earlier, Jadeja's superb all-around show helped the hosts end Sri Lanka's first innings at 174 in the first session.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test and Rohit Sharma's first game as skipper is turning out to be Jadeja's match as his 5 for 41 in 13 overs had the islanders crashing in just 45 overs.

Posted By: Ashita Singh