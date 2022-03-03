New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After whitewashing West Indies in ODIs and T20Is, Team India is all set to take on Sri Lanka on Friday. India is slated to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka with the first being played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali and the second Test at the M Chinnaswami Stadium in Bengaluru. Tomorrow's match will also be significant for former India captain Virat Kohli as he will be achieving the milestone of playing 100 matches in the longest format of the game.

Rohit's tactical acumen has always got him respect from all quarters and the first reflection of it in Test cricket would be how he handles his playing XI. It is expected that Shubman Gill will be coming in at number three in the place vacated by Pujara and will have to show "intent" which was believed to be missing earlier.

The tricky position will be the other middle-order slot which Rahane had made his own for the longest time. There are two candidates and both are deserving. Hanuma Vihari, Indian cricket's new firefighter, has always been sent out to bat in difficult overseas conditions and hasn't done badly at all. And this makes him a deserving candidate for a fair run of Test matches.

Meanwhile, the Lankan batting line-up depends heavily on skipper Dimuth Karunaratne along with old guards Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews, both well past their prime. How well they handle Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on a pitch that will be dry after being baked by sunshine is a million dollar question.

IND vs SL 1st Test Pitch Report:

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is a batting-friendly ground, with a reasonable amount of help for the swing bowlers on offer early on. There is some help for the spinners on this track in the latter half. Batting will be easier towards the latter half as compared to the first half.

IND vs SL 1st Test Dream XI Predictions:

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (C), Pathum Nissanka, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs SL 1st Test Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne ©, Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka

IND vs SL Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan