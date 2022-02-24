New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After clinching the T20I series against West Indies, Team India will now look to carry their form into the three-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning Thursday. India and Sri Lanka will square off in three T20Is and two Tests, with the first match of the series to be played in Lucknow today.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur have been rested for the series against Sri Lanka and hence it will give a chance to the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer to show what they are capable of. The duo failed in the third T20I against West Indies, but they would hope that they impress against Sri Lanka. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi also impressed in his maiden T20I series and he will look to march ahead with the momentum.

Talking about Sri Lanka, the side suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Australia and the side was let down by batting time and again. Skipper Dasun Shanaka would hope that the batting side gets the act together and is able to give a fight to Team India.

IND vs SL 1st T20 Details:

Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Timings: Match will start at 7 pm IST on Thursday

IND vs SL 1st T20I Pitch Report:

The surface at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is another batting-friendly ground, with a reasonable amount of help for the swing bowlers on offer early on. There is not much help for the spinners on this track early on but they are expected to reap benefits in the middle phase.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan(WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(WK), Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka©, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL 1st T20 Dream XI Predictions:

Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Venkatesh Iyer, R Jadeja, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL T20I Squads:

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan