IND vs SL 1st ODI: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Equaling Sachin Tendulkar's ODI Milestone In Guwahati

India star batter Virat Kohli is warming up ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

India star batter Virat Kohli will return to the Indian side for the ODI series against Sri Lanka after being rested for T20Is. Kohli will look to continue his ODI form which he showcased in the third match against Bangladesh where he ended his three-year-long century drought in the format.

In Guwahati, Kohli will step on the field to equal former legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century feat. The 34-year-old has 19 centuries at home and stands only one behind Tendulkar's 20 ODI tons.

In the three-match series, Kohli has the chance to surpass the veteran batter.

In 101 home ODIs, Kohli has smashed 19 tons while Tendulkar finished his home ODI record with 20 centuries in 164 games.