IND vs SL 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Rohit-Gill Eye Watchful Start In Powerplay

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Today, IND vs SL Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka has won the toss and opted to bowl against India in Guwahati.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed KL Rahul over Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI while Dilshan Madushanka is making his ODI debut for Sri Lanka.

Squads:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.



