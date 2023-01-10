LIVE BLOG

IND vs SL 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Rohit-Gill Eye Watchful Start In Powerplay

Subhasish Dutta
Tue, 10 Jan 2023 01:36 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Rohit-Gill Eye Watchful Start In Powerplay

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Today, IND vs SL Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka has won the toss and opted to bowl against India in Guwahati.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed KL Rahul over Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI while Dilshan Madushanka is making his ODI debut for Sri Lanka. 

Squads:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.


10 January 2023

  • 01:14 PM

    IND vs SL ODI Live Score Updates: Debut Match For Dilshan Madushanka

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

  • 01:13 PM

    IND vs SL ODI Live Score Updates: No SKY and Ishan Kishan in India's Playing 11

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 01:05 PM

    IND vs SL ODI Live Score Updates: India To Bat First!

    Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka win the toss and opt to bowl against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Guwahati.

  • 01:01 PM

    IND vs SL 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Clock is ticking for the TOSS!

    Both captains are out in the middle for the toss in Guwahati.

  • 12:56 PM

    IND vs SL 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Teams are in the middle for warm-ups

  • 12:26 PM

    IND vs SL ODI Updates: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will return to action today

    Senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will return after being rested for the T20I series.

     

  • 12:23 PM

    IND vs SL ODI Updates: Here is how you can watch the match live:

    Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:

    Live Streaming, India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match Live On TV And Online

  • 12:17 PM

    IND vs SL ODI Updates: Hello from Guwahati!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI from Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Stay tuned for all the latest cricket updates from the match!   

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.