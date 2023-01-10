IND vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs Sri Lanka: Captain, VC, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match At Guwahati 1:30 PM IST Jan 10, Tuesday

THE hosts were left with mixed feelings on the eve of their ODI series against Sri Lanka as on one hand they will have stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the side while on the other, unfit pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will yet again miss the action.

The return of old guards Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul and also Shreyas Iyer, though, will give the hosts a huge boost as they eye the series after clinching the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

India have a packed ODI calendar -- 15 matches excluding the Asia Cup -- in the 10-month window in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November and the key will be to not just get the balance right but also manage the workload in the midst of the Indian Premier League and the highly-anticipated Australia Test series.

TOSS – The 1st ODI match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time – January 10, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara