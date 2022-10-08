IND vs SA: Washington Sundar Replaces Deepak Chahar In ODI Squad For South Africa Series

India player Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa, BCCI informed on Saturday. Washington Sundar has been roped in as his replacement in the side for the remainder of the series, the cricketing council added.

Deepak Chahar had stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow. He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as a replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa. Mr Chahar had stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow," BCCI wrote in its statement.

Chahar had made his comeback to international cricket after a gap of six months, caused by a quadriceps tear in February and then a back injury during the rehabilitation for the same, through India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe in August.

Meanwhile, the right-arm fast bowler is also in the race to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad at the World Cup in Australia, who was ruled out with a back injury last week.

In ODIs against South Africa, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will return to action on October 9 as it faces a must-win contest in Ranchi. The side had faced a narrow 9-run loss in the opening game of the series in Lucknow.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.