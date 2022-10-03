IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Rested For Third T20I In Indore After 2-0 Series Win

Star batter Virat Kohli has been rested for the third and final T20I against South Africa at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Following the series-clinching win in Guwahati on Sunday, Kohli flew to Mumbai on Monday morning.

"He has been rested from the final T20I," PTI quoted BCCI official as saying.

After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup, PTI reported.

India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I to bag their first-ever T20I series win over Proteas.

Kohli smashed unbeaten 49 off 28 balls and was involved in 102-run third wicket partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. During the Suryakumar's blitz, Kohli played the role of second fiddle. Suryakumar stole the show with his 22-ball 61 record-breaking knock which included 5 sixes and as many sixes and guided India to 237/3 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Kohli was rested for India's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe following his lean patch and since making his return to the national side the player has not looked back.

After coming back from a month-long break in the Asia Cup, Kohli has been in a stellar form as he amassed 404 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 141.75, including three fifties and a hundred.

In Absence of Kohli, Shreyas Iyer is likely to be replace him who was drafted in the India's squad before the series opener. Iyer is also named as the vice-captain of Indian side for the three ODIs against South Africa.

The third and final match between India and South Africa will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 4.