IND vs SA T20Is: Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer Replace Hardik Pandya And Deepak Hooda In India's Squad

In the upcoming India vs South Africa T20 series, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed and batter Shreyas Iyer have been named as replacements for Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda. Also, Mohammed Shami who tested positive for Covid-19 some time back has been out of India's three-match T20I series against South Africa.

"Shami hasn't recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami's replacement for the South Africa series," a senior BCCI official said, reported a news agency.

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda was ruled out of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa due to a back injury. He got injured during India vs Australia T20I series. He is likely to undergo rehabilitation in Bengaluru.

Reportedly, in place of Hooda, the national selection committee is set to recall middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for the South Africa series.

Earlier, the Indian cricket board had already confirmed that Pandya will miss out on the South Africa T20Is as he’ll be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work.

On talking about Shahzad being Hardik's replacement, a senior BCCI official said, "Is there any seam bowling all-rounder, who can replace Hardik? Raj Bawa is too raw and that's why we kept him in India A for exposure. He will need time to blossom. Tell me another name."

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket squad reached the capital city of Kerala on Monday. The series against is starting September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram. The South African team reached the State capital on Sunday and began practice today.

“Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 PM to 8 PM. The South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM," KCA said in a release