IND vs SA T20I: Selfless Virat Kohli Denies Strike On 49, Asks Dinesh Karthik To Finish The Last Over | Watch

Virat Kohli is always termed as the team player and the star batter has always shown that in his career throughout. In the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday, Kohli won hearts by refusing strike when he batting at 49* to give more game time to his teammate Dinesh Karthik ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The incident occurred in the last over of India's innings, Kohli was batting at 49 off 28 balls and Karthik was at striker's end for the final over off Kagiso Rabada.

Karthik was only one-ball old at the crease but the former skipper knew that he has the ability to hit balls from the word go.

In the 20th over, Karthik played the first ball dot followed by a four. The next ball turned out to be a dot ball and a wide followed and then Karthik pulled a short, wide delivery away for a six.

After the fourth ball, Karthik went to Kohli and asked him to take the strike (in order to complete his fifty) but the former skipper refused him and gestured him to finish the over.

Kathik didn't let his teammate down and smashed the nest ball to six followed by one bye to reach 237/3 in 20 overs. Karthik walked back not out on 17 off 7 balls while Kohli remained on 28-ball 49* including a six and 7 fours.

In 238-run massive chase, David Miller's 46-ball unbeaten century went in vain as South Africa fell 16 runs short of the target and lost the series.

The third and final match between India and South Africa will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 4.