IND vs SA: Snake Enters On Field During 2nd T20I In Guwahati, Halts Match For Few Minutes

A snake entered on the field during India vs South Africa second T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. (Photo: @anirban1970 Twitter)

The second T20I between India and South Africa had to be stopped after a snake invaded the cricket field at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, however, the match was resumed after a couple of minutes.

While there were expectations of rain during the match, it was the snake who took the all highlights in the seventh over of India's innings as the match was put on hold temporarily.

During the match, a couple of South African players pointed it out to KL Rahul and the on-field umpires. The ground staff then rushed in with the necessary equipment and sorted the problem in a couple of minutes. The players, meanwhile, took unofficial drinks to break.

The incident took place during the starting of the seventh over of the innings.

Talking about the match, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field against India in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday.

Put in to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav smashed quickfire 61 off 22 balls, while KL Rahul scored 57 off 28-ball as India posted a massive total of 237/3 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 49 while Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs.

This is India's fourth highest total in the T20Is as hosts are eyeing their first T20I series win over Proteas. India is leading the three-match series 1-0.