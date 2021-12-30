Centurion | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led team India on Thursday achieved a big milestone by defeating South Africa at Centurion in the first Test match which started December 26.

After memorable wins at the Gabba and Lord's, team India wrapped up 2021 in style by bringing down South Africa's citadel, the Supersport Park, as they handed the Proteas a 113-run loss in the opening Test.

The cricket fraternity hailed India's maiden Test win at Centurion and flooded Twitter with congratulatory comments and praises for the team. Virat Kohli's bowling attack received special praise from legends such as Sachin Tendulkar for its ability to "take 20 wickets anywhere in the world".

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter wrote, " Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory! #SAvIND."

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord’s and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k9zTHE1nWQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain.



2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2021

Dream 2021 for Team India in Test Cricket. Gabba, Lord’s , Oval, Centurion and who can forget the amazing fight to draw at Sydney. Wishing a happy and even better 2022 for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pLhTVJWOvz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2021

First step towards the history! Well done team India for winning the first test match of the series. #KLRahul #Bumrah #Shami were outstanding #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 30, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the first test match of the series. Your performance was absolutely incredible, onwards & upwards! 🙌 #INDvSA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 30, 2021

Posted By: Ashita Singh