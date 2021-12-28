New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday added another feather to his cap and became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game during the first Test against South Africa.

The 24-year old Pant broke the joint-record held by former India captain MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha by affecting his 100th dismissal in his 26th Test which came at the SuperSport Park.

He achieved the milestone when he caught Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Pant needed three dismissals in the Boxing Day Test to eclipse his idol, Dhoni.

He got there on Day 3 after taking the catches of Bavuma, Dean Elgar, and Wiaan Mulder. Overall, Dhoni leads the Indian tally with 294 dismissals ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha (104).

The 23-year-old is also the sixth Indian behind Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha to reach the three-figure mark.

For the unversed, Dhoni has the most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper with 294.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami's sheer artistry with new and old balls fetched him another five-wicket haul as India seized control of the first Test against South Africa on the third day by extending their overall lead to 146 runs that could prove to be decisive.

Shami (16-5-44-5) and his pace bowling colleagues Jasprit Bumrah (7.2-2-16-2), Mohammed Siraj (15.3-1-45-1) and Shardul Thakur (11-1-51-2) further enhanced their reputation as world-beaters by dismissing the Proteas for mere 197.

KL Rahul scored a fine of 123 while Mayank Agarwal also scored a half-century (60).

India are slated to play three Tests, followed by as many ODIs in South Africa.

The second Test will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3. The third and final Test match will begin from January 11 at Newlands in Cape Town.

(With Agencies Inputs)

