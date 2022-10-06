Dwaine Pretorius Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup And ODIs Against India Due To Thumb Fracture

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ongoing ODIs against India and also from the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia due to a thumb fracture.

Pretorius sustained a fracture to his left thumb during the last T20I against India in Indore on Tuesday. The all-rounder will undergo surgery.

"All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb," Proteas Men tweeted.

In his place, all-rounder Marco Jansen has been added to the ODI squad. Incidentally, Jansen is also one of the three reserves for the T20 World Cup, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Bjorn Fortuin being the other two.

"The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa," Cricbuzz quoted CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra as saying.

"Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket."

In the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India which the hosts won by 2-1, Pretorius played the final match and scalped three wickets. He returned with the figures of 3-26 in his four overs which helped Proteas to register a 49-run victory.

Pretorius, who made his South Africa debut in 2016, has played 27 ODIs and 30 T20Is for his country, having taken 35 wickets each in those two formats. He has also notched up 192 and 261 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively.