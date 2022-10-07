'We Gave Away Too Many Runs': Shikhar Dhawan After Losing 1st ODI Against SA

India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

India suffered a nine-run defeat in the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday despite Sanju Samson's valiant unbeaten 86 off 63 balls chasing 250 in a rain-hit 40-over-a-side game. Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that bowlers gave too many runs on a wicket that had movement for them.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi had an off day in bowling as he gave 69 runs in his four overs with a single wicket to his name. Apart from him, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan also returned with an economy of above 6 per over.

Put in to bat first, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller played unbeaten knocks of 74 and 75 to guide their side to 249/4 in 40 overs.

"Quite proud of the way the boys played the game, we didn't get a good start, the way Shreyas, Samson and Shardul batted was excellent. We gave away too many runs on a wicket that swung and spun, the fielding wasn't great, but this was a good learning experience for us," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing 250, India suffered an unforgettable start as they lost both openers Shubman Gill (3) and Shikhar Dhawan (4) inside six overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (19) and Ishan Kishan (20) got the start but both failed to convert them to big scores. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson then stitched a 67-run fifth-wicket partnership before it was broke by Lungi Ngidi in the 27th over.

Shardul Thakur joined Samson in the middle and kept India alive in the game as the duo had a 93-run stand before things turned in the visitor's favour. Thakur departed after playing a 33-run knock including 5 fours.

Samson didn't find support from the other end as India fell short of nine runs in the last over despite the batter hitting 20 runs.

Klaasen was named as the player of the match for his spectacular show with the bat. On his knock, the batter said, "Not easy at all [when he went in to bat]. The ball was moving around, and just when I went in, it was spinning."

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.