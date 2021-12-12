New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India would be leaving for a long South Africa tour starting December 26 where they are clad to play a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series. However, the T20I matches between the two will happen after that.

India tour of South Africa will start from 26 January with Test series and the ODI series will begin from January 19 next year. BCCI has announced Rohit Sharma as the next captain of the ODI side, but the squad for the series is yet to be finalised.

With several players with good performances at domestic leagues and other players' from struggle and injuries, it is going to be a challenge for the Indian selectors to pick an ODI team.

Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy would keep the selectors worried but young Turks Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer seem to have all but booked their tickets for the upcoming away three-match ODI series against South Africa in January.

"Venkatesh is surely going to South Africa. He is bowling 9 or 10 overs in every game and with Hardik still recuperating, it is the best time to give him chance and get him battle-ready for the bigger events ahead," a BCCI source privy to selection committee discussion told PTI on Sunday.

"The new team management absolutely did the right thing in advising him to bat in the middle order. As of now, if he doesn't get injured, Venkatesh is a certainty for the South Africa one-dayers."

Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj's recent performance have caught the attention of the selectors and ahead of the series, they might get included in the team. But, an experienced player like Shikhar Dhawan might be used as a backup.

"Technically, last time India played 50-over series, Dhawan was leading India and also had a match-winning knock in Sri Lanka."

Meanwhile, Gaikwad's run-scoring ability might get him an added advantage at the selection table, "He has the ability to score runs just when he has back to the wall. So while Gaikwad should be there in the squad, I think selectors might give one last chance to Dhawan, maybe take him and give him a game or two," the source said.

Here, Check India’s Predicted ODI Squad For SA Tour:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Ashwin, Deepak Chahar

A few days ago BCCI announced the Test Squad for the SA Tour, with Virat Kohli as Captain, the squad also included Rohit Sharma as the Vice-Captain for the tour.

India's Squad for South Africa Test here:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

