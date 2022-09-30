Ind vs SA: Mohammad Siraj To Replace Jasprit Bumrah For Remainder Of T20Is Against South Africa

THE BOARD of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that pacer Mohammad Siraj will replace injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of India's two T20Is against South Africa. In a big setback for India, Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday was ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for later next month in Australia after he sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

Earlier, before the first T20I between India and South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram, the BCCI had said that Bumrah was ruled out of Wednesday's match after complaining of back pain during a practice session on Tuesday.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I," BCCI had said in its statement on Twitter.

India is leading the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-0. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next face Proteas in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday followed by the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting October 16. Bumrah, who was also ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to his back problem, and was training at the National Cricket Academy, played the last two T20Is against Australia.