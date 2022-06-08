New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batter KL Rahul and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa, scheduled to start on Thursday. As per a statement from BCCI, Rahul will miss out due to a right groin injury while Yadav will miss out on the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.

Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment. India is set to take on South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match home series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also named wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain for the home series while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named as the vice-captain. However, the selection committee has not named a replacement for Rahul and Kuldeep.

"Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa," the BCCI statement added.

Team India is chasing history during the bilateral series - should they win the opening match, they will achieve an all-time record of winning 13 consecutive T20Is. The team is also preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup later in Australia this year.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested from the series. After delivering great performances in IPL 2022, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik got their maiden Team India call-up for the series.

Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik both have been exceptional for their IPL franchises this year. The former has been one of Punjab Kings' leading pacers, specially picking wickets at regular intervals in the death overs. In 36 IPL matches, Arshdeep has picked up 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.42 with one five-wicket haul to his name. Jammu and Kashmir's Umran has breathed fire, clocking 150 kmph consistently.

Also, a fully-fit Hardik Pandya makes his return back to the squad. The talented all-rounder enjoyed an excellent season with the bat, scoring 487 runs in 15 matches. His spell of 3/17 in the IPL final was a match-winning performance.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan