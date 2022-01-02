Johannesburg | Jagran Sports Desk: After breaching the walls of SuperSport fort in the first test match against South Africa played in Centurion, Virat Kohli’s men will pursue their way up and high to pursue the first-ever test series win in South Africa against South Africa. The second test match will be played at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium where the visitors will be looking to clinch the series. The second test will commence from January 3rd onward.

Ind v SA 2nd Test match, Johannesburg: Pitch report, weather situation

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the second test match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM on Monday. However, as per weather tracking website weather.com, there are 70 per cent chances of rain on Day 1 of Johannesburg Test, meaning, a washout may be expected as far as the first day of second test match is concerned. For the next four days of the match’s duration after January 3, sporadic rain may be expected.

Just like Centurion’s SuperSport park, the pitch at Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium will also reportedly help the seamers. The bowlers will get some extra bounce off the surface and the seamers, therefore, will continue to play a major role.

At Johannesburg, the South Africa’s second high-scoring ground, the average 1st innings totals in Tests is between 280-350. The average second innings score is between 200-300.

For captain Virat Kohli, a Test victory at the Wanderers would reaffirm his status as one of the greatest Indian captains of all time in the traditional format with series wins in three of the four SENA nations barring New Zealand.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are bearing the load of South African pace but Quinton de Kock's sudden retirement from the toughest form of cricket at the age of 29 is another reminder of a tough transition period that South Africa is currently going through.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma