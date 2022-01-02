Johannesburg (South Africa) | Jagran Sports Desk: Following its historic win in Centurion, team India will move to Johannesburg where they will play the second game of the three-match Test series against South Africa. The game, which will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, will begin from Monday at 1.30 pm India Standard Time (IST).

Johannesburg has been a fortress for India in South Africa as the Men in Blue in the last 30 years have never lost a Test match at this venue. Being 1-0 up in the series, Virat Kohli's men would look to re-write history by winning their first Test series in South Africa by sealing the game in Johannesburg.

So as Kohli's men look to re-create history, here's a look at dream 11, probable playing XI and full squad of India and South Africa for the Johannesburg Test:

Dream 11:

KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Probable playing XI:

India: KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Standby players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Arzan Nagwaswalla

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala and Duanne Olivier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma