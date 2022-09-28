IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl in Series Opener

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the T20I series opener clash against South Africa. Back-to-back T20I series' for India ahead of the next month's coveted T20 World Cup is a testament that the side is not leaving any stone unturned to live up their dream of lifting the title for the second time. With eyes on shortest format World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led will try to get the fine-tunning done in the T20Is against South Africa before the showpiece event. India have defeated Australia 2-1 in the T20I series which concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday. Seires win against defending T20I World Champions is a major boost to India's morale which dripped following their second round exit in the Asia Cup. India don't have much to do but they've do it consistently in the series to find answers to their reigning worries. India will miss many star players in the series due to different reasons including Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami among others. On the other hand, South Africa will be playing their same squad that will feature in the T20 World Cup in Australia under the leadership of Temba Bavuma.