IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl in Series Opener

-
07:19 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: Its Raining Wickets For ARSHDEEP!
WOW! is the reaction to Arshdeep's in-swinging ball which racked David Miller's middle stump to send him back to the pavilion. The pacer finishes the over with three wickets. South Africa 8/4 after 2 overs.
-
07:15 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: Things Getting Worse For Visitors
Another wicket for Arshdeep Singh in his first over. Rilee Rossouw departs on golden duck.
-
07:11 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: Second Over And Second Wicket For India!
It is turning out to be a dream start for India as they have removed both the openers in a matter of 8 balls. Arshdeep removes Quinton de Cock (1) on his second ball of the over.
-
07:07 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: First Wicket On Final Ball!
Deepak Chahar gives India a perfect start as he scalped visiting skipper Temba Bavuma on a duck in the first over.
-
06:50 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: Kerala Fans Are Excited To See Their Stars Tonight!
The series opener between India and South Africa will be a housefull encounter at Thiruvananthapuram tonight.
#INDvsSA | Kerala: Cricket fans arrive at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram where India will take on South Africa in their first T20 match of the three-match series shortly. pic.twitter.com/BrLzcsOWca— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
-
06:45 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: Bumrah Misses Out Due To Niggle
Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I: BCCI
UPDATE— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia
-
06:42 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
-
06:41 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: Pant, Ashwin, Chahar, Arshdeep Return For India
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
-
06:37 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: South Africa To BAT First
India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I against South Africa at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
@ImRo45has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against South Africa in the 1⃣st @mastercardindia #INDvSA T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
Follow the match https://t.co/L93S9jMHcv pic.twitter.com/z67H1zqdMy
-
06:23 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates:
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
-
06:23 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: Look At The Probable XI For Your Online Fantasy Teams
South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram/Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen/Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
-
06:20 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: SQUAD
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed
GAME DAY— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
All set for the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram#TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/DAb2lks2Ry
-
06:19 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Updates: SQUAD
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen.
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Cricket
-
Today Deals
IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl in Series Opener
Wed, 28 Sep 2022 07:19 PM IST
India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the T20I series opener clash against South Africa. Back-to-back T20I series' for India ahead of the next month's coveted T20 World Cup is a testament that the side is not leaving any stone unturned to live up their dream of lifting the title for the second time. With eyes on shortest format World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led will try to get the fine-tunning done in the T20Is against South Africa before the showpiece event. India have defeated Australia 2-1 in the T20I series which concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday. Seires win against defending T20I World Champions is a major boost to India's morale which dripped following their second round exit in the Asia Cup. India don't have much to do but they've do it consistently in the series to find answers to their reigning worries. India will miss many star players in the series due to different reasons including Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami among others. On the other hand, South Africa will be playing their same squad that will feature in the T20 World Cup in Australia under the leadership of Temba Bavuma.